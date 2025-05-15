Operation Sindoor: Strengthening India-UK Ties

Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, has been spearheading efforts to fortify relations between India and the UK. His recent meetings with Indian community groups and parliamentarians have centered around the achievements of Operation Sindoor, including India's strategic dismantling of terror sites in Pakistan.

This week, the Indian High Commission in London conducted an engaging community session to emphasize India's military adeptness and unity, highlighting the recent precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in response to an attack in Pahalgam. The meeting with the India All Party Parliamentary Group further explored the newly negotiated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), poised to enhance economic ties.

The India-UK FTA is expected to significantly bolster trade and investment, with predictions of doubling bilateral trade to over GBP 80 billion within five years. The pact is anticipated to add GBP 25.5 billion annually in the long run, accentuating the mutual growth potential for both nations.

