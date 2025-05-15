Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Strengthening India-UK Ties

The Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, is enhancing bilateral relations through Operation Sindoor successes and an India-UK Free Trade Agreement. The operation dismantled terror sites in Pakistan, showcasing Indian military prowess, while the FTA promises significant economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:21 IST
Operation Sindoor: Strengthening India-UK Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, has been spearheading efforts to fortify relations between India and the UK. His recent meetings with Indian community groups and parliamentarians have centered around the achievements of Operation Sindoor, including India's strategic dismantling of terror sites in Pakistan.

This week, the Indian High Commission in London conducted an engaging community session to emphasize India's military adeptness and unity, highlighting the recent precision strikes under Operation Sindoor in response to an attack in Pahalgam. The meeting with the India All Party Parliamentary Group further explored the newly negotiated India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), poised to enhance economic ties.

The India-UK FTA is expected to significantly bolster trade and investment, with predictions of doubling bilateral trade to over GBP 80 billion within five years. The pact is anticipated to add GBP 25.5 billion annually in the long run, accentuating the mutual growth potential for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025