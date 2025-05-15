US Sanctions Target Hezbollah Supporters Amid Iran Deal Talks
The United States imposed new sanctions on senior Hezbollah officials and financial facilitators for funding the Iran-backed group. This move follows President Trump's announcement about nearing a nuclear deal with Iran. The sanctions emphasize Hezbollah's global financial network, highlighting ongoing US efforts to counter Iran's terrorist support.
The United States has announced new sanctions targeting two senior Hezbollah officials and two key financial facilitators involved in channeling funds to the Iran-backed organization. These individuals, based in Lebanon and Iran, played instrumental roles in obtaining financial support from international donors, according to the Treasury Department.
Announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday, the sanctions aim to curb Hezbollah's extensive global financing networks, which the group uses for its activities. These actions coincide with the president's declaration that the United States is nearing an agreement on a nuclear deal with Iran, contingent upon Tehran's tentative acceptance of the terms.
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender highlighted the importance of these sanctions, pointing out the significant portion of Hezbollah's budget derived from overseas donations, particularly from supporters in Tehran. Faulkender reaffirmed the Treasury's commitment to increasing economic pressure on figures within the Iranian regime and its proxies, who facilitate terrorist activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
