Left Menu

US Sanctions Target Hezbollah Supporters Amid Iran Deal Talks

The United States imposed new sanctions on senior Hezbollah officials and financial facilitators for funding the Iran-backed group. This move follows President Trump's announcement about nearing a nuclear deal with Iran. The sanctions emphasize Hezbollah's global financial network, highlighting ongoing US efforts to counter Iran's terrorist support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:22 IST
US Sanctions Target Hezbollah Supporters Amid Iran Deal Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has announced new sanctions targeting two senior Hezbollah officials and two key financial facilitators involved in channeling funds to the Iran-backed organization. These individuals, based in Lebanon and Iran, played instrumental roles in obtaining financial support from international donors, according to the Treasury Department.

Announced by President Donald Trump on Thursday, the sanctions aim to curb Hezbollah's extensive global financing networks, which the group uses for its activities. These actions coincide with the president's declaration that the United States is nearing an agreement on a nuclear deal with Iran, contingent upon Tehran's tentative acceptance of the terms.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Michael Faulkender highlighted the importance of these sanctions, pointing out the significant portion of Hezbollah's budget derived from overseas donations, particularly from supporters in Tehran. Faulkender reaffirmed the Treasury's commitment to increasing economic pressure on figures within the Iranian regime and its proxies, who facilitate terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025