Panneerselvam's Dedication to NDA: A Firm Stance Amidst Political Challenges

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has reiterated his commitment to remaining in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) despite facing political exclusion from key meetings.

Panneerselvam, who now heads the AIADMK Workers' Rights' Retrieval Committee, confirmed that the coalition with the BJP would persist through the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Despite a perceived slight by BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who did not invite him to a crucial Chennai meeting, Panneerselvam emphasized his ongoing loyalty to the alliance, prioritizing political unity over personal grievances.

