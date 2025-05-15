Controversy Erupts Over Sainik School Naming in Madhya Pradesh

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the naming of a Sainik school in Madhya Pradesh after Maninagendra Singh, a late nephew of BJP minister Prahlad Patel, citing his alleged criminal record and controversial past.

The CPI(M) expressed concerns over the influence of RSS-affiliated organizations in the operation of Sainik schools, which they believe contradicts the secular values essential to these institutions.

Amid allegations of bias and political influence, BJP officials have defended the naming decision, framing it as a move aligned with their nationalist and character-building goals.

