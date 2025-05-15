Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sainik School Naming in Madhya Pradesh

The CPI(M) has opposed naming a Sainik school in Madhya Pradesh after the late Maninagendra Singh, nephew of BJP minister Prahlad Patel. Allegations against Singh include criminal charges and dowry harassment. The CPI(M) expresses concern over RSS influence in school operations, fearing impacts on secular values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) opposed the naming of a Sainik school in Madhya Pradesh after Maninagendra Singh, a late nephew of BJP minister Prahlad Patel, citing his alleged criminal record and controversial past.

The CPI(M) expressed concerns over the influence of RSS-affiliated organizations in the operation of Sainik schools, which they believe contradicts the secular values essential to these institutions.

Amid allegations of bias and political influence, BJP officials have defended the naming decision, framing it as a move aligned with their nationalist and character-building goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

