Jaishankar Praises Afghan Minister for Condemning Pahalgam Attack

In a recent diplomatic engagement, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, communicated with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi. This discussion notably revolved around the latter's firm denouncement of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an event that drew widespread concern.

Minister Jaishankar lauded this condemnation and expressed his appreciation through a social media statement, describing the conversation as constructive and beneficial for both nations. Furthermore, he welcomed Muttaqi's rejection of false narratives aimed at sowing discord between India and Afghanistan.

The ministers also reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and cooperation between their countries. Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to supporting Afghanistan's development needs and deliberated on strategies to further advance bilateral cooperation.

