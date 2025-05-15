Jaishankar Praises Afghan Minister for Condemning Pahalgam Attack
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, applauding his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Jaishankar emphasized mutual rejection of false reports, reaffirming traditional friendship and support for Afghanistan's development. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation.
- Country:
- India
In a recent diplomatic engagement, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, communicated with his Afghan counterpart, Amir Khan Muttaqi. This discussion notably revolved around the latter's firm denouncement of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, an event that drew widespread concern.
Minister Jaishankar lauded this condemnation and expressed his appreciation through a social media statement, describing the conversation as constructive and beneficial for both nations. Furthermore, he welcomed Muttaqi's rejection of false narratives aimed at sowing discord between India and Afghanistan.
The ministers also reaffirmed the longstanding friendship and cooperation between their countries. Jaishankar stressed India's commitment to supporting Afghanistan's development needs and deliberated on strategies to further advance bilateral cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tesla's Board Reaffirms Trust in Musk Amidst CEO Succession Rumors
Tragic Incident in Shahpur: Dance, Trust, and Betrayal
Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms
Apple Faces Legal Repercussions: A Landmark Antitrust Case
Singapore's Political Crossroads: Trust and Resilience Amidst Global Challenges