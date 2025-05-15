Left Menu

Greenland Seeks More from U.S. Defense Deal Amid EU Partnership Plans

Greenland aims to leverage its defense agreement with the U.S. for greater benefits while strengthening ties with the EU. Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt seeks expanded cooperation in areas such as climate change and business, advocating for Greenland's autonomy in international relations amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:06 IST
Greenland Seeks More from U.S. Defense Deal Amid EU Partnership Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenland is pushing to extract more advantages from its longstanding defense agreement with the United States, Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt revealed to Reuters. The 1951 deal allows U.S. military operations on the island but has prompted Greenland to seek expanded cooperation, particularly in climate change, education, and business.

As talks with EU officials unfolded in Brussels, Greenland also expressed a desire to fortify its economic ties with the European Union. Motzfeldt highlighted critical minerals as a key area for collaboration, following a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 aimed at developing sustainable raw materials value chains.

The political landscape remains charged, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments in March suggesting Denmark's inadequate protection of Greenland, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the islanders' right to self-determination. Motzfeldt asserts that Greenland's future should be determined by its people alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025