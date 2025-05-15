Greenland Seeks More from U.S. Defense Deal Amid EU Partnership Plans

Greenland is pushing to extract more advantages from its longstanding defense agreement with the United States, Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt revealed to Reuters. The 1951 deal allows U.S. military operations on the island but has prompted Greenland to seek expanded cooperation, particularly in climate change, education, and business.

As talks with EU officials unfolded in Brussels, Greenland also expressed a desire to fortify its economic ties with the European Union. Motzfeldt highlighted critical minerals as a key area for collaboration, following a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 aimed at developing sustainable raw materials value chains.

The political landscape remains charged, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's comments in March suggesting Denmark's inadequate protection of Greenland, while EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the islanders' right to self-determination. Motzfeldt asserts that Greenland's future should be determined by its people alone.

