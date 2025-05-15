Left Menu

Legal Battle Heats Up for Newark Mayor Amidst Immigration Center Trespass Charge

Newark, NJ Mayor Ras Baraka faces a trespassing charge after an incident at Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention center. Baraka's lawyers argue selective prosecution by the Trump administration and seek case dismissal. The case highlights tensions between local officials and federal immigration policies under Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST
Mayor

Newark, New Jersey's Mayor Ras Baraka is at the center of a legal storm this week. His legal team announced plans to file motions seeking to dismiss his trespassing charge at the federal immigration detention center, Delaney Hall.

Baraka, who is vying for the Democratic nomination for governor, is accused of unlawfully entering the center, with defense claiming the prosecution is politically motivated under the Trump administration. They argue Baraka was outside federal jurisdiction upon arrest.

Many view this arrest as indicative of the Trump administration's hardline stance on immigration, particularly against officials in sanctuary cities like Newark. A rally of supporters outside the courthouse highlights the community's support for Baraka and immigrant rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

