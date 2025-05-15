Humanitarian Woes in Gaza: U.S. Expresses Concerns
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed Washington's concerns over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, following his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite efforts, no humanitarian aid has reached Gaza since March 2, reflecting the severity of the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
During a press briefing in Antalya, Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Washington's concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. remains attentive to the suffering endured by Gazans.
Notably, no humanitarian aid has been delivered to the region since March 2, underscoring the gravity of the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Marco Rubio
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- US
- Turkey
- humanitarian crisis
- aid
- Washington
- concerns
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Apple Faces Legal Repercussions: A Landmark Antitrust Case
Peter Dutton: Australia’s Conservative Torchbearer in National Election Spotlight
Students Challenge Texas Gov. Abbott and UT Austin Over Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally
The Nuclear Fusion Magnet Milestone: A New Chapter in Clean Energy
Perpetrators, backers, planners of Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice: Jaishankar after phone talks with Rubio.