Humanitarian Woes in Gaza: U.S. Expresses Concerns

During a press briefing in Antalya, Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Washington's concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. remains attentive to the suffering endured by Gazans.

Notably, no humanitarian aid has been delivered to the region since March 2, underscoring the gravity of the crisis.

