Left Menu

Humanitarian Woes in Gaza: U.S. Expresses Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed Washington's concerns over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, following his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Despite efforts, no humanitarian aid has reached Gaza since March 2, reflecting the severity of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:31 IST
Humanitarian Woes in Gaza: U.S. Expresses Concerns
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Turkey

During a press briefing in Antalya, Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Washington's concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In a recent conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio emphasized that the U.S. remains attentive to the suffering endured by Gazans.

Notably, no humanitarian aid has been delivered to the region since March 2, underscoring the gravity of the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025