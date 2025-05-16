Left Menu

NATO's Defense Spending Surge: A 5% GDP Goal by 2025

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that all NATO members aim to spend 5% of their GDP on defense by the 2025 NATO Summit. Despite past U.S. funding cuts, many members are moving towards the increased expenditure, with Germany already meeting the 2% target set for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 07:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 07:20 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed on Thursday that every NATO member nation plans to reach a defense spending target of 5% of their GDP by the 2025 NATO Summit in June.

Speaking on Fox News' 'Hannity,' Rubio highlighted the shift in defense spending, following U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier funding cutbacks and criticisms of the U.S. bearing a disproportionate financial burden for NATO.

While acknowledging that many NATO members have already surpassed the 2% GDP spending threshold, Rubio added that several are edging toward 4%, with an ultimate aim of achieving a 5% expenditure rate agreed upon by the entire alliance. Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed their support for this goal, reinforcing Germany's commitment after meeting the 2% target for 2024.

The 2025 NATO Summit is scheduled to take place in the Netherlands from June 24-25, and the defense spending targets will be a key topic on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

