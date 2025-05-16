Vietnam and Thailand Forge Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

In a significant diplomatic development, Vietnam and Thailand have announced the elevation of their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. This announcement, reported by Vietnamese state media, marks a pivotal moment in regional cooperation.

The decision was unveiled during a visit by Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Vietnam's capital, Hanoi. This visit underscores the strengthening ties and expanding cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The upgraded partnership reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to enhance collaboration in various sectors, signaling a promising future for bilateral and regional diplomacy.

