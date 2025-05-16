Ram Gopal Yadav's Remarks Spark Political Fallout Over Caste Allegations
BJP's Kiran Chaudhary criticized Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav for comments on casteism in the army, calling them anti-national. Yadav defended his stance, citing atrocities against minorities, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath and BSP's Mayawati condemned the divisive rhetoric. Tensions rise over accusations of caste-based discrimination.
Kiran Chaudhary, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has criticized the remarks made by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav concerning Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Air Marshal AK Bharti, stating they don't serve national interests. Chaudhary dismissed Yadav's comments as "anti-national."
Ram Gopal Yadav had earlier defended his statements, which involved caste-related references, by highlighting alleged atrocities against minorities, Dalits, and backward classes in north Indian states, notably Uttar Pradesh. Yadav took a swipe at UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of reacting impulsively, and criticized media channels perceived as biased towards the ruling BJP.
Adityanath condemned Yadav's remarks, framing them as an insult to army valor and a reflection of the Samajwadi Party's "narrow-mindedness." Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati also criticized Yadav for perpetuating divisive rhetoric, likening his actions to previous inflammatory remarks by BJP figures. The controversy underscores ongoing tensions over caste in Indian politics.
