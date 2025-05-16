Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Compassion and Peace in First Vatican Address

Pope Leo XIV urged respect for migrants and reduction in weapon production during his first address to diplomats at the Vatican. Speaking as a descendant of immigrants, he emphasized peace and justice, reaffirmed the Church's stance on marriage and abortion, and highlighted the suffering in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, in his inaugural address to global diplomats at the Vatican, emphasized the importance of respecting migrant dignity and urged countries to stop weapon production in favor of peace.

Highlighting his immigrant roots, the Pope called for empathy towards displaced people. He reaffirmed the Church's views on marriage, seeing it as a union between a man and a woman, and stressed the family's role in societal harmony.

Drawing on experiences across the Americas, Leo advocated for peace, justice, and diplomacy, mentioning the Middle East and Ukraine as particularly affected areas. Continuing Church traditions, he opposed abortion and vowed to speak truth to power.

