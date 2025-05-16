India's Diplomatic Push: Multi-party Delegations to Address Terrorism Stance Abroad
The Indian government plans to send multi-party delegations to explain its stance on terrorism originating from Pakistan. Despite past tensions, the Congress party will join these delegations, prioritizing national interest over political conflicts. Operation Sindoor, a response to the Pahalgam attack, emphasizes India's commitment against terrorism.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, the Indian government is set to dispatch multi-party parliamentary delegations to various countries to clarify India's standpoint on terrorism rooted in Pakistan.
Though no formal announcement has come from the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh confirmed discussions with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding Congress's involvement.
Ramesh highlighted the Prime Minister's decision to send delegations despite past refusals to chair meetings about Pahalgam attacks and Operation Sindoor. Regardless of political differences, Congress commits to these delegations to reflect a unified stance on national security.
