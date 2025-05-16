NITI Aayog's Governing Council Gears Up for Annual Meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting on May 24. The council, which includes chief ministers and Union ministers, meets annually. The agenda is currently being finalized. The council held its inaugural meeting on February 8, 2015, with Modi as its Chairman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting slated for May 24, according to insider sources. The agenda for this key meeting is still being outlined but promises to be comprehensive.
The Governing Council, as the top-tier body of NITI Aayog, comprises chief ministers from various states, lieutenant governors from Union Territories, as well as several prominent Union ministers. This assembly underscores the commitment to collaborative governance.
Past meetings of the Governing Council are held annually, with last year's session occurring on July 27 under Modi's stewardship. Originally convened on February 8, 2015, the council has since functioned under Modi's chairmanship.
