Maharashtra Congress and Allies Gear Up for Local Elections
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to strategize for upcoming local body elections. The Congress has empowered local leaders to decide alliances, and the two parties emphasize unity to preserve democracy. Sapkal aims to maintain strong connections with allies.
Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal made a strategic move on Friday by meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The discussion centered around preparation for the impending local body elections, in which alliances and coordinated efforts play a crucial role.
After the meeting, Sapkal addressed reporters, emphasizing that the Congress has granted autonomy to its local leadership in making alliance decisions for the elections. Thackeray, an influential figure within the INDIA bloc, expressed his support for continued dialogues on the matter.
The meeting comes after the Supreme Court mandated that the State Election Commission conduct long-overdue local body elections within four months, escalating the urgency for political strategy discussions among allies.
