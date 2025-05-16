Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress and Allies Gear Up for Local Elections

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to strategize for upcoming local body elections. The Congress has empowered local leaders to decide alliances, and the two parties emphasize unity to preserve democracy. Sapkal aims to maintain strong connections with allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:36 IST
Maharashtra Congress and Allies Gear Up for Local Elections
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal made a strategic move on Friday by meeting with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The discussion centered around preparation for the impending local body elections, in which alliances and coordinated efforts play a crucial role.

After the meeting, Sapkal addressed reporters, emphasizing that the Congress has granted autonomy to its local leadership in making alliance decisions for the elections. Thackeray, an influential figure within the INDIA bloc, expressed his support for continued dialogues on the matter.

The meeting comes after the Supreme Court mandated that the State Election Commission conduct long-overdue local body elections within four months, escalating the urgency for political strategy discussions among allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025