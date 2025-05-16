Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Amidst Safe City Ranking for Bengaluru

Pressure mounts for a cabinet reshuffle within Karnataka's Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Amid demands for change, Home Minister G Parameshwara defers to party leadership. Meanwhile, Bengaluru is hailed as the safest city in India, following a survey utilizing the Centre's Nirbhaya funds for women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:39 IST
Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Amidst Safe City Ranking for Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation about a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka's Congress-led government intensifies as the administration completes two years in office. Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed that decisions regarding the reshuffle rest with the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The push for new ministerial appointments comes as a number of Congress MLAs, keen to assume ministerial roles, voice their aspirations. Despite these demands, the cabinet has remained unchanged since the government’s inception in May 2023.

In related developments, Bengaluru has been ranked as the safest city in the country. The assessment reflects the utilization of Rs 657 crore from the Centre's Nirbhaya funds to enhance women's safety. Bengaluru's safety ranking follows a detailed survey by the University of Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025