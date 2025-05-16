Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Amidst Safe City Ranking for Bengaluru

Speculation about a potential cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka's Congress-led government intensifies as the administration completes two years in office. Home Minister G Parameshwara expressed that decisions regarding the reshuffle rest with the party high command and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The push for new ministerial appointments comes as a number of Congress MLAs, keen to assume ministerial roles, voice their aspirations. Despite these demands, the cabinet has remained unchanged since the government’s inception in May 2023.

In related developments, Bengaluru has been ranked as the safest city in the country. The assessment reflects the utilization of Rs 657 crore from the Centre's Nirbhaya funds to enhance women's safety. Bengaluru's safety ranking follows a detailed survey by the University of Hyderabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)