Honoring a Hero: Tribute to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar
Lieutenant General P K Mishra and White Knight Corps officers paid tribute to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who died in Operation Sindoor. Kumar, killed by Pakistani shelling in Poonch, was cremated with full state honors in His Himachal Pradesh village. His bravery and devotion are honored by all.
The White Knight Corps, led by Lieutenant General P K Mishra, paid tribute to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, acknowledging his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. The solemn tribute ceremony took place on Friday, as the officers expressed their solidarity with Kumar's grieving family.
Subedar Major Pawan Kumar lost his life due to shelling by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. On Sunday, his cremation was conducted with full state honors at his native village in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, marking the end of a valiant life dedicated to service.
The White Knight Corps publicly acknowledged Kumar's courage, stating, 'GoC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute the unwavering courage of braveheart Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who made the supreme sacrifice.' They vowed to support Kumar's family through their period of mourning.
