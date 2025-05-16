India's Diplomatic Offensive: Cross-Party Effort to Highlight Terrorism
India plans to send multi-party delegations to various countries, aiming to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism on a global stage. This initiative, part of a broader diplomatic strategy following the Pahalgam terror attack, involves MPs from all major political parties. The Ministry of External Affairs will brief participants ahead of their 10-day diplomatic mission.
- Country:
- India
India is set to launch a significant diplomatic initiative aimed at highlighting Pakistan's role in terrorism. In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor, multi-party delegations will be dispatched to various countries starting next week.
Members of Parliament from both the ruling BJP and opposition parties such as Congress, TMC, and DMK have been approached by the government to participate in this global effort. The Ministry of External Affairs will provide detailed briefings to these delegates before they embark on their mission.
Designed to last ten days, the delegations will visit multiple nations to present India's stand on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This major diplomatic offensive underscores the need for unity in addressing international security concerns, transcending party lines for national interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
