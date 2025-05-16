Left Menu

Ghalia Abu Moteir: A Palestinian Odyssey from 1948 Nakba to Present Conflict

Ghalia Abu Moteir's life story reflects the enduring Palestinian struggle, from the 1948 Nakba to ongoing displacement in Gaza. Now in her eighties, she resides in a tent amidst Israeli bombardment. Despite adversity, she and others remain resilient, facing a potential humanitarian crisis as resources dwindle under siege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:03 IST
Seventy-seven years after fleeing her home during the 1948 Nakba, Ghalia Abu Moteir finds herself once again displaced, living in a tent amid the current Israeli offensive in Gaza. Her life embodies the long-standing Palestinian plight of displacement and struggle.

Palestinians across the Middle East recently marked the Nakba's anniversary, a reminder of the 1948 expulsion where some 700,000 fled or were forced out by Israeli forces. Abu Moteir's family, like millions, has lived through cycles of conflict and loss, with recent Israeli operations devastating Gaza.

As resources dwindle due to blockade, Palestinians like Abu Moteir face extreme hardship. Her resolve reflects the spirit of 'sumoud'—resilience in adversity—though the future of Gaza remains precarious under the continued threat of conflict and famine.

