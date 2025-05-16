Left Menu

India’s Diplomatic Offensive: All-Party Delegations to Counter Pakistan's Terrorism

The Indian government plans to dispatch all-party delegations to various countries to expose Pakistan's terrorism on a global scale. With over 30 MPs expected, the initiative follows Operation Sindoor. Key figures from major parties like BJP and Congress will participate to promote national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:14 IST
India’s Diplomatic Offensive: All-Party Delegations to Counter Pakistan's Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is set to launch a high-profile international diplomatic campaign against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which responded to the recent Pahalgam terror attack with precise strikes on terror infrastructure.

Several delegations comprising over 30 MPs from various parties, including the opposition, will travel to numerous countries over ten days, aiming to highlight the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Among the involved parties are the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP(SP), JDU, BJD, CPI(M), and others.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, alongside Congress members such as Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, are set to participate. The Ministry of External Affairs will brief the MPs before their departure, ensuring a well-coordinated effort in presenting India's stance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

