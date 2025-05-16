India’s Diplomatic Offensive: All-Party Delegations to Counter Pakistan's Terrorism

The Indian government is set to launch a high-profile international diplomatic campaign against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. This move comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, which responded to the recent Pahalgam terror attack with precise strikes on terror infrastructure.

Several delegations comprising over 30 MPs from various parties, including the opposition, will travel to numerous countries over ten days, aiming to highlight the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan. Among the involved parties are the BJP, Congress, TMC, DMK, NCP(SP), JDU, BJD, CPI(M), and others.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, alongside Congress members such as Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, are set to participate. The Ministry of External Affairs will brief the MPs before their departure, ensuring a well-coordinated effort in presenting India's stance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)