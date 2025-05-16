Left Menu

Trump Reveals New Proposal in Iran Nuclear Talks

US President Donald Trump disclosed that Iran is considering an American proposal amid ongoing negotiations on its nuclear programme. Trump's comments mark the first acknowledgment of such a proposal, with talks advancing to a detailed 'expert' level. Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi critiqued conflicting US statements.

16-05-2025
In a significant development, US President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday the existence of an American proposal to Iran regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear programme. This revelation is the first instance of Trump admitting that such a proposal is actively being considered by Tehran, following multiple negotiation rounds.

These discussions, involving US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, have progressed to an 'expert' level, indicating efforts to finalize intricate details of a potential agreement. Trump's remarks came during his flight aboard Air Force One, marking the conclusion of his diplomatic tour in the Middle East.

Trump emphasized the urgency for Iran to act swiftly to avoid negative consequences, though he stopped short of providing specific details about the proposal. Meanwhile, Araghchi criticized what he sees as conflicting messages from Washington, attributing them either to internal chaos or a strategic negotiation tactic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

