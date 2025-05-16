Devda Lauds Modi for Operation Sindoor's Success
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack through Operation Sindoor. He expressed gratitude to Modi, claiming the nation, army, and soldiers have 'bowed down' in respect. The operation was a response to a deadly attack on tourists.
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda expressed high praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the nation's gratitude following a decisive response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Devda stated that the army and the entire country have 'bowed down' in respect to Modi for his leadership. Modi's strategic response, known as Operation Sindoor, avenged the attack that had left the country distressed.
This sentiment was shared at a gathering of Civil Defence volunteers, where Devda urged the public to applaud Modi's actions that effectively targeted and neutralized terror bases in Pakistan.
