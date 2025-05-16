Stalemate in Istanbul: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Yield Limited Results

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine convened in Istanbul on Friday for their first direct peace talks in three years, according to officials.

The Ukrainian team, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, engaged with a Russian delegation headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, confirmed the meeting with a photograph.

Despite anticipation, the Turkish-mediated discussions are expected to achieve limited immediate results in resolving the protracted conflict spanning more than three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)