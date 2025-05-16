Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over Disrespectful Comments Towards Armed Forces

The Congress party has accused the BJP of insulting India's armed forces after Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda allegedly made demeaning comments. Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demand Devda's dismissal, highlighting a pattern of BJP leaders making disgraceful remarks about the military. Incidents involving other BJP ministers are also cited.

Congress Slams BJP Over Disrespectful Comments Towards Armed Forces
The Congress party has accused the ruling BJP of disrespecting India's armed forces following alleged derogatory comments from Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda.

Prominent Congress figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, demand his removal, condemning what they see as a repeated pattern of insulting behavior by BJP leaders towards military personnel.

The incident is the latest in a series of controversies involving BJP ministers, amplifying tensions with opposition parties who question the government's support for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

