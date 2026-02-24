Strengthening Allies: Indo-US Military Exercise 'Vajra Prahar' Commences

The Indian and US armies have launched the 16th iteration of their 'Vajra Prahar' military exercise in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, as part of a concerted effort to amplify their operational interoperability in challenging terrains. This strategic engagement serves as a conduit for enhancing joint special forces operations, officials from the Indian Army disclosed.

'Vajra Prahar' aims to fortify military cooperation through deepened interoperability, shared special operations tactics, and joint execution of tactical drills. The focus is on rigorous physical conditioning and meticulous mission planning. Last year, it was held in Idaho, US, underscoring a continuous strengthening of defense bonds.

In parallel, the Indian Army has commenced the 'Dharma Guardian' military exercise with Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force in Uttarakhand, aiming at joint operational readiness in semi-urban settings. Both exercises symbolize the growing defense collaboration between India, the US, and Japan, cementing mutual trust and camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)