Karnataka CM Urges for Stronger Actions Against Terrorism

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has advocated for stronger measures against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. He criticized US President Trump's inconsistent statements on the India-Pakistan ceasefire, emphasizing the potential necessity for war to protect national sovereignty while denying outright opposition to it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koppal | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:37 IST
On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for more severe measures to combat terrorism in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. Siddaramaiah criticized the US President Donald Trump's changing narratives on his role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

The chief minister emphasized that stronger action was needed to prevent Pakistan's continued support for terrorists. He commented that the opportunity to dismantle such networks should have been seized following the Pahalgam incident where 26 people were killed.

Siddaramaiah dismissed misinterpretations of his stance on war with Pakistan, clarifying that war should be waged if necessary to protect India's sovereignty. He stressed that India should act unitedly to safeguard national interests against external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

