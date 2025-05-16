Congress Accuses BJP of Army Insult Amid Devda Remarks Controversy

The Congress party has launched a fierce attack on the BJP, accusing it of disrespecting the Indian Army. The controversy erupted after Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda allegedly claimed that the army bows to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks drew fierce criticism from Congress figures, including General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who expressed outrage over the alleged pattern of insults by BJP leaders towards the armed forces. Vadra emphasized the pride and respect the nation has for its military.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate demanded Devda's removal, questioning the message BJP wishes to send to the military and the public. The incident reflects ongoing tensions between Congress and the BJP regarding the treatment and respect for India's armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)