Internal Rifts: The INDIA Bloc Under Scrutiny by Chidambaram

A day after P Chidambaram expressed doubts over the unity of the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Udit Raj urged him to use his expertise to fortify the party, rather than criticize it.

Chidambaram, while attending a book launch, indicated that the opposition alliance appeared to be fraying at the seams.

He emphasized the formidable organization of the BJP and suggested that internal efforts were necessary to strengthen the INDIA bloc, which faces significant political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)