Internal Rifts: The INDIA Bloc Under Scrutiny by Chidambaram

Congress leader Udit Raj criticized P Chidambaram for questioning the unity of the INDIA bloc. Raj urged Chidambaram to leverage his expertise for strengthening the party. Chidambaram expressed concerns over the alliance's cohesion and highlighted the formidable organization of the BJP, suggesting the INDIA bloc has room for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:37 IST
A day after P Chidambaram expressed doubts over the unity of the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Udit Raj urged him to use his expertise to fortify the party, rather than criticize it.

Chidambaram, while attending a book launch, indicated that the opposition alliance appeared to be fraying at the seams.

He emphasized the formidable organization of the BJP and suggested that internal efforts were necessary to strengthen the INDIA bloc, which faces significant political challenges.

