Boosting Bihar's Ballot: ECI's Plan to Elevate Voter Participation

The Election Commission of India is focusing on enhancing voter turnout ahead of Bihar's assembly polls. Concerned over lower than average participation, the ECI aims to address issues like voter registration among youth and ensure inclusive participation, especially for elderly and disabled voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:57 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has voiced concerns over Bihar's low voter turnout as the assembly polls approach. During a four-day visit, Election Commissioner Vivek Joshi emphasized strategies to enhance participation, targeting youth and marginalized groups to boost the electoral environment.

In recent meetings with senior Bharati officials, Joshi underscored the need for a comprehensive and micro-level plan to ensure maximum voter turnout. The ECI highlighted a 10% lower participation than the national average, urging immediate solutions ahead of the upcoming electoral event.

The initiative focuses on enhancing accessibility for Persons with Disabilities and elderly voters, alongside increasing registrations among young citizens. Extensive training programs and infrastructure assessments during Joshi's visit aim to guarantee fair, inclusive, and well-managed elections across Bihar.

