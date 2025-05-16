Trump's Tax Bill Faces Internal Republican Battle
The article discusses former President Trump's call for Republican unity on a tax bill facing opposition within the party. Hardliners demand more spending cuts, threatening passage. The bill's critics highlight potential increases in federal debt and healthcare coverage losses, while supporters emphasize tax benefits for working-class citizens.
Amid growing tensions within the Republican Party, former U.S. President Donald Trump urged GOP lawmakers to rally behind an expansive tax bill. However, divisions emerged, with some members demanding stringent spending cuts before offering their support.
The bill, which could significantly increase the national debt, faces resistance from Republican hardliners requiring deeper reductions in Medicaid and repealing green energy tax credits. Concerns rise over millions potentially losing healthcare coverage.
As debates intensify, House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington underscored the bill's alignment with voter expectations. Yet, fractures within the party persist, threatening the bill's advancement and challenging party unity under Trump's legislative agenda.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breakthrough TB Diagnostic Tech Revolutionizes Healthcare
Himachal CM Praises Central Move for Caste Census and Healthcare Advancements
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Himachal's First Robotic Surgery Hub at AIMSS
Controversial Healthcare Directive: Trump's Stance on Transgender Youth
Healthcare Shake-Up: CVS Exits Obamacare Market Amid Industry Turmoil