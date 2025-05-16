Trump's Tax Bill Faces Internal Republican Battle

Amid growing tensions within the Republican Party, former U.S. President Donald Trump urged GOP lawmakers to rally behind an expansive tax bill. However, divisions emerged, with some members demanding stringent spending cuts before offering their support.

The bill, which could significantly increase the national debt, faces resistance from Republican hardliners requiring deeper reductions in Medicaid and repealing green energy tax credits. Concerns rise over millions potentially losing healthcare coverage.

As debates intensify, House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington underscored the bill's alignment with voter expectations. Yet, fractures within the party persist, threatening the bill's advancement and challenging party unity under Trump's legislative agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)