Tensions Rise: Congress MLAs Demand Minister Shah's Dismissal

A group of Congress MLAs faced arrest on Friday after demanding the dismissal of Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah over his objectionable remarks concerning Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Under the leadership of Umang Singhar, the 15 legislators were detained for protesting outside Raj Bhavan without proper authorization. They were released upon providing personal bonds, as confirmed by MP Nagar's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Akshay Choudhary.

Umang Singhar criticized the ruling BJP for its apparent inaction, questioning whether the party takes the issue seriously as an insult to both the military and women.

