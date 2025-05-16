Pakistan-India Tensions: Calls for Ceasefire Adherence Amidst Regional Concerns
Pakistan emphasized adherence to a recent ceasefire agreement with India amidst heightened tensions due to cross-border strikes. With concerns over India's 'aggression', international involvement is urged to ensure commitment. A focus on dialogue for resolving Kashmir issues is highlighted, alongside appreciation for international peace-promoting efforts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The relationship between Pakistan and India remains tense, as Pakistan issues a warning that it will respond to any perceived 'aggression' from its neighbor. This comes after a recent agreement to halt military conflict following a bout of intense drone and missile exchanges.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted the importance of India adhering to the ceasefire, urging international partners to ensure compliance. Khan criticized India's rhetoric and emphasized Pakistan's commitment to regional peace.
Khan expressed appreciation for friendly countries that have contributed to facilitating dialogue, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue through negotiations, in line with US President Donald Trump's proposal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- ceasefire
- aggression
- Kashmir
- cross-border
- missile
- strikes
- truce
- negotiation
ALSO READ
BSF's Clampdown on Cross-Border Crime in Tripura
Tensions Escalate After Deadly Kashmir Attack
Vietnamese Tourists Defy Terror Threat to Experience Kashmir's Enchanting Beauty
Corruption in Kashmir: Night Guard's Lavish Lifestyle Under Scrutiny
Tension in Kashmir: Seminaries Closed Amid Fear of Indian Strikes