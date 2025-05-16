Pakistan-India Tensions: Calls for Ceasefire Adherence Amidst Regional Concerns

The relationship between Pakistan and India remains tense, as Pakistan issues a warning that it will respond to any perceived 'aggression' from its neighbor. This comes after a recent agreement to halt military conflict following a bout of intense drone and missile exchanges.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan highlighted the importance of India adhering to the ceasefire, urging international partners to ensure compliance. Khan criticized India's rhetoric and emphasized Pakistan's commitment to regional peace.

Khan expressed appreciation for friendly countries that have contributed to facilitating dialogue, advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue through negotiations, in line with US President Donald Trump's proposal.

