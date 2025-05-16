Left Menu

Trump's Proposal: A New Chapter in US-Iran Nuclear Dialogue?

President Donald Trump indicated that Iran received a U.S. proposal regarding its nuclear program, but Tehran denies the claim. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi insists on respect for Iran’s right to uranium enrichment and relief from sanctions. Oman allegedly holds the proposal for delivery to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to address longstanding nuclear tensions, President Donald Trump announced that Iran has been given a U.S. proposal about its nuclear program, though Iranian authorities deny receiving any such communication.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, emphasized the urgency of the situation, suggesting that failure to act swiftly could result in negative consequences. However, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi firmly maintained that Tehran has not received any formal proposal, stressing the importance of respecting Iran's nuclear rights.

An unidentified Iranian source revealed that while Oman possesses the proposal, it has yet to be handed over to Iran, adding a layer of complexity to the nuclear negotiations. Meanwhile, Araqchi reiterated that Iran remains open to dialogue but opposes any coercive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

