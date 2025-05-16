Honoring a Brave Soldier: Manish Kumar's Final Journey

The mortal remains of BSF jawan Manish Kumar, who was martyred during Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir, were received at Patna airport on Friday evening. The heartfelt tribute captured the nation's gratitude and sorrow over the loss of a brave soldier defending the motherland.

Upon arrival, the security personnel honored Kumar with a guard of honor, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. Senior ministers and officials, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, paid their respects.

The soldier's body was then transported to his home in Koakol village, Nawada district, where his last rites will be performed with full state honors. Tributes flowed in from all, with many emphasizing the bravery and sacrifice of Manish Kumar, describing his demise as a national loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)