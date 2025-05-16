Left Menu

Honoring a Brave Soldier: Manish Kumar's Final Journey

Manish Kumar, a BSF jawan martyred in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir, was honored in Patna. His remains received a guard of honor before being taken to his native village. Senior officials and ministers attended the ceremony, acknowledging his sacrifice and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:00 IST
Honoring a Brave Soldier: Manish Kumar's Final Journey
Manish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of BSF jawan Manish Kumar, who was martyred during Operation Sindoor in Jammu and Kashmir, were received at Patna airport on Friday evening. The heartfelt tribute captured the nation's gratitude and sorrow over the loss of a brave soldier defending the motherland.

Upon arrival, the security personnel honored Kumar with a guard of honor, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony. Senior ministers and officials, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, paid their respects.

The soldier's body was then transported to his home in Koakol village, Nawada district, where his last rites will be performed with full state honors. Tributes flowed in from all, with many emphasizing the bravery and sacrifice of Manish Kumar, describing his demise as a national loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025