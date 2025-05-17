Left Menu

Choose France Summit: A 20 Billion Euro Economic Boost

The 'Choose France' summit is expected to secure over 20 billion euros in investments from international businesses, marking a significant increase from last year's 15 billion euros. President Emmanuel Macron announced that more than 50 deals are anticipated at this year's event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:28 IST
Choose France Summit: A 20 Billion Euro Economic Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

This year's 'Choose France' business summit is set to attract over 20 billion euros in investments, as announced by President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with Ouest-France. The initiative seeks to draw substantial contributions from international businesses to boost France's economy.

Macron revealed that more than 50 agreements will contribute to this substantial financial influx, emphasizing France's appeal to global investors and its burgeoning economic landscape.

In comparison, last year's event generated investment pledges totaling 15 billion euros, highlighting the growing success and potential of the Choose France initiative. Each euro signifies a crucial step in reinforcing France's position as a prime destination for foreign investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025