Trump's Tax Bill Faces Republican Resistance

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform bill faced a roadblock on Friday, as hardline Republicans in Congress blocked the measure over demands for deeper spending cuts. This rare political setback came amid the bill's provisions that would add trillions to the federal debt, affecting the nation's credit outlook.

The credit rating firm Moody's downgraded the U.S. to below AAA status, citing a lack of substantial government effort to curb spending. This downgrade follows similar actions by Standard & Poor's and Fitch, with Moody's expressing concerns over long-term economic impacts and rising federal debt burdens projected to reach 134% of GDP by 2035.

Partisan divides intensified as Republicans, split between hardliners and moderates, debated the bill's approach towards Medicaid cuts and tax reforms. Despite President Trump's push for party unity, disagreements persisted, leaving the bill's future uncertain as negotiations continue over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)