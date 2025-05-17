India's All-Party Delegations: United Against Terrorism

In a significant move, the Indian government is preparing to send seven all-party delegations to crucial partner countries, emphasizing India's unwavering stand against terrorism. This initiative follows the Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing Operation Sindoor.

The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry announced that the delegations will represent India's national consensus, carrying a strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism. Members of the delegations will include leaders from both ruling and opposition parties, highlighting a united front.

Key political figures such as BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Congress's Shashi Tharoor will lead these delegations. Their mission is to engage with countries, some being members of the UN Security Council, to reiterate India's commitment to combating cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)