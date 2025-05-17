Left Menu

IUML Breaks Barriers with Historic Inclusion of Women in Leadership

For the first time since its inception in 1948, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has appointed two women, including a Dalit leader, to its national leadership. This historic move aims to increase female representation and inclusivity within the party, reflecting changing societal norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 11:47 IST
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), for the first time since its inception in 1948, has appointed women to its national leadership. Jayanthi Rajan, a Dalit leader from Kerala, and Fathima Muzaffer, a corporation councillor from Tamil Nadu, were named as national assistant secretaries during a party event in Chennai.

Welcoming this significant development, IUML Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab described it as necessary to address the absence of women in national leadership roles within the party. Wahab emphasized the importance of adapting to changing societal norms to ensure greater representation and opportunities for women, while also highlighting the IUML's commitment to prioritizing the SC/ST community.

Rajan, newly inducted into the national leadership, spoke of this as a 'historic moment' for the party, marking the first occasion women were selected for these roles. Her colleague, Muzaffer, shares familial ties with the party's former national president and MP, which underscores a legacy of political involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

