Republicans, led by President Trump, are advancing a sweeping tax reform with a 1,116-page bill promising massive cuts. Named the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' it aims to deliver on Trump's campaign promises and showcase his influence, despite internal GOP divisions and Democratic opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:43 IST
Trump's Tax Triumph: One Big Beautiful Bill Act
In a bold legislative maneuver, Republicans have unveiled a comprehensive tax reform bill titled the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' heavily influenced by President Donald Trump. Engineered over months, the legislation spans a mammoth 1,116 pages, containing over $5 trillion in tax cuts, honoring key campaign pledges from Trump's presidential run.

The bill, formulated under Trump's close supervision, includes sweeping tax provisions like waiving taxes on overtime and tips, introducing a $10,000 tax break on auto loan interest for American-made vehicles, and the creation of MAGA accounts aimed at fostering economic growth. Despite its alluring proposals, the bill has sparked intra-party debates over its long-term fiscal impact.

While wielding significant influence over his party, Trump remains pivotal in negotiating the legislation's passage through the House, actively engaging with GOP lawmakers. House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republican leaders maintain constant contact with Trump, ensuring full coordination on the bill's advancement against Democratic resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

