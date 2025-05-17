Prashant Kishor's Political Leap: Transforming Bihar's Landscape
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj Party, attributes his political engagement to the Bihar government's insensitivity during the COVID-19 crisis. Kishor emphasizes the need for careful electoral choices beyond caste and religion, aiming to drive change in Bihar with his newly established party.
Prashant Kishor, the architect behind the Jan Suraaj Party, has attributed his foray into Bihar politics to the government's insensitivity during the COVID-19 crisis. This move marks a significant shift from his previous role as a political strategist.
Kishor refutes claims that he started his party to gain power, recalling his instrumental role in securing the Mahagathbandhan's victory in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. He states that if power were his goal, opportunities had already presented themselves.
Highlighting the plight faced by Bihari migrants during the pandemic, Kishor urges voters to prioritize critical issues such as education, health, and corruption over caste and religion. He aims for his party to serve as a catalyst for transformative change in the state.
