Owaisi Condemns Pakistan's Terror Tactics

Asaduddin Owaisi, the firebrand leader of AIMIM, has openly criticized Pakistan, labeling it a threat to global peace due to its longstanding history of supporting terrorism. This condemnation forms a significant part of his agenda for the international delegations he will engage with as part of a government initiative.

In a detailed discussion with PTI Videos, the Hyderabad Member of Parliament highlighted the massacre of innocent lives orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorists over many years. Owaisi stressed the significant impact this onslaught has had on India, dating back to the era of Zia-ul-Haq.

Notably, Owaisi called out Pakistan's narrative of being an Islamic state. He emphasized the harmonious existence of approximately 20 crore Muslims in India. According to him, Pakistan's strategy involves destabilizing India and creating communal rifts, a tactic evident since the invasion of Jammu and Kashmir in 1947 and highlighted by recent events like the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)