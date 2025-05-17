Left Menu

Khamenei's Fiery Rhetoric Against Israel

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has intensified his rhetoric against Israel, labeling it a 'dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor' in the region. He stated that Israel is the main source of corruption, war, and conflict in the Middle East and emphasized it needs to be removed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:09 IST
In a recent statement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, intensified his rhetorical attacks against Israel, describing it as a 'dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor' in the Middle East.

Khamenei accused Israel of being the main source of corruption, war, and conflicts in the region, according to Iranian state media.

The leader emphasized that the Zionist regime must be eradicated, predicting that such an outcome is inevitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

