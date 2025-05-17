Khamenei's Fiery Rhetoric Against Israel
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has intensified his rhetoric against Israel, labeling it a 'dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor' in the region. He stated that Israel is the main source of corruption, war, and conflict in the Middle East and emphasized it needs to be removed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:09 IST
In a recent statement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, intensified his rhetorical attacks against Israel, describing it as a 'dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor' in the Middle East.
Khamenei accused Israel of being the main source of corruption, war, and conflicts in the region, according to Iranian state media.
The leader emphasized that the Zionist regime must be eradicated, predicting that such an outcome is inevitable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Carrier Clash: USS Harry S Truman Extends Stay in Middle East
US Approves $3.5 Billion Missile Sale to Saudi Arabia Ahead of Trump's Middle East Visit
Missile Strike Near Ben-Gurion Airport Spurs New Escalations in Middle East Conflict
Missile Strike Near Ben Gurion Airport: Escalating Tensions in Middle East Conflict
Revolutionizing Education: Global Kids Abacus Expands to Middle East