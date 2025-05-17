Khamenei's Fiery Rhetoric Against Israel

In a recent statement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader, intensified his rhetorical attacks against Israel, describing it as a 'dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor' in the Middle East.

Khamenei accused Israel of being the main source of corruption, war, and conflicts in the region, according to Iranian state media.

The leader emphasized that the Zionist regime must be eradicated, predicting that such an outcome is inevitable.

