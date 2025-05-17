Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Speaks on Diplomacy and Tourism Post Terror Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized sending all-party delegations abroad to present India's viewpoint post the Pahalgam attack. He also highlighted efforts to ensure a safe Amarnath Yatra amidst declining tourism. Border conditions remain stable, and a damage assessment is underway for compensation plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:33 IST
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the strategic importance of dispatching all-party delegations to international forums post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. These steps, he noted, offer a valuable opportunity for India to present its viewpoint on pressing issues.

Abdullah drew parallels with previous similar initiatives, such as those during the 2001 Parliament attack and Operation Parakram under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He acknowledged the decline in tourism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, shifting focus to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, ensuring it remains incident-free.

Addressing concerns about border stability, he assured no current violations along the Line of Control. As the government assesses damages, Abdullah stressed on finalizing a compensation package, seeking necessary support from the Central Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

