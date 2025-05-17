Omar Abdullah Speaks on Diplomacy and Tourism Post Terror Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the strategic importance of dispatching all-party delegations to international forums post the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. These steps, he noted, offer a valuable opportunity for India to present its viewpoint on pressing issues.

Abdullah drew parallels with previous similar initiatives, such as those during the 2001 Parliament attack and Operation Parakram under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He acknowledged the decline in tourism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, shifting focus to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, ensuring it remains incident-free.

Addressing concerns about border stability, he assured no current violations along the Line of Control. As the government assesses damages, Abdullah stressed on finalizing a compensation package, seeking necessary support from the Central Government.

