Pakistan's Threat to Humanity: Owaisi's Call to Action

In a strong denunciation of Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized that the nation poses a significant threat to humanity. Speaking as part of a government-backed all-party delegation, Owaisi underscored the pressing need to inform the world about Pakistan's history of sponsoring terror.

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, highlighted the long-standing suffering of India due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He cited incidents like the Pahalgam attack and others, asserting that India has been a major victim of such acts. He added that the Pakistani deep state continuously works to destabilize India.

Despite his political divergences with the BJP, Owaisi expressed support for the government's tough stance against terrorism. He stressed that these sentiments reflect the broader feelings of Indian Muslims, calling for unity in confronting terrorism and urging the world to recognize Pakistan's role in fostering global insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)