Left Menu

Pakistan's Threat to Humanity: Owaisi's Call to Action

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi condemned Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism, emphasizing its threat to humanity. He highlighted India's victimization by Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and urged the international community to recognize the issue. Owaisi, despite political differences, called for unity against terror and acknowledged the widespread sentiments among Indian Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:55 IST
Pakistan's Threat to Humanity: Owaisi's Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong denunciation of Pakistan's involvement in global terrorism, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized that the nation poses a significant threat to humanity. Speaking as part of a government-backed all-party delegation, Owaisi underscored the pressing need to inform the world about Pakistan's history of sponsoring terror.

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, highlighted the long-standing suffering of India due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. He cited incidents like the Pahalgam attack and others, asserting that India has been a major victim of such acts. He added that the Pakistani deep state continuously works to destabilize India.

Despite his political divergences with the BJP, Owaisi expressed support for the government's tough stance against terrorism. He stressed that these sentiments reflect the broader feelings of Indian Muslims, calling for unity in confronting terrorism and urging the world to recognize Pakistan's role in fostering global insecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025