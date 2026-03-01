Left Menu

Transforming Jammu & Kashmir: A New Era of Peace and Prosperity

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha calls for vigilance against radical elements in Jammu and Kashmir, urges collective effort for peace. Highlighting progress post-Article 370 abrogation, he emphasizes the growth of MSMEs and economic reforms aimed at transforming J-K into a market powerhouse.

Transforming Jammu & Kashmir: A New Era of Peace and Prosperity
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has called on society to remain alert against attempts to radicalize the youth and sustain the terror ecosystem. Speaking at an 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat' event by the Federation of Trade and Industry of India, he stressed collective action for a terror-free region.

Sinha highlighted the significant rise in peace stakeholders, citing Jammu and Kashmir's top performance in national integration initiatives. He warned disruptors of the new reality and celebrated nominees of the Vyapar Ratan Awards for their contributions to society.

The Lt Governor emphasized economic progress, noting MSMEs' vital role in J-K's economy, post-Article 370 abrogation. He underscored the territory's new industrial policy, advocating for 'Made in India' through quality, innovation, and reliability, as a lifestyle not just a slogan.

