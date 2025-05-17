India's Stand Against Interference: A Policy of Strength and Peace
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized India's refusal to allow any external interference in its dealings with Pakistan, highlighting decisive action following the Pahalgam terror attack. He stated India’s commitment to peace, readiness to act against terrorism, and its focus on terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in dialogues.
In a firm reiteration of India's diplomatic stance, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that no external 'third force' will be allowed to interfere in India's engagements with Pakistan, following the swift response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Speaking at a ceremony, Chouhan highlighted India's peaceful intentions coupled with readiness to take decisive actions when provoked. The recent defense strategies aimed at terror camps in Pakistan were accomplished without affecting civilians or military personnel, showcasing precision and intent.
He affirmed that dialogues with Pakistan would be strictly limited to issues of terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, hailing the Indian armed forces and leadership for their strategic wisdom and strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
