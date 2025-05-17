Operation Gideon Chariots: Israel Intensifies Strikes in Gaza

Israel has launched an intense military operation in the Gaza Strip, aimed at pressuring Hamas to release hostages, according to Defence Minister Israel Katz. The operation follows days of heavy strikes across the region that have resulted in hundreds of casualties.

Named Operation Gideon Chariots, this aggressive move is being orchestrated with significant military force by Israel's army. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed a commitment to increasing pressure on Hamas, seeking to dismantle the group that has governed Gaza for nearly two decades.

The military actions coincide with US President Donald Trump's recent visit to the region, which ended without a stop in Israel. Hopes for a ceasefire or humanitarian aid resumption remain unfulfilled as talks in Doha show little progress. Meanwhile, casualties continue to rise, with Gaza's Health Ministry reporting thousands of deaths since the onset of the conflict in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)