Chhattisgarh Unites in Patriotism: Tiranga Yatras Honor Operation Sindoor

Citizens of Chhattisgarh are rallying in a wave of patriotism, participating in 'Tiranga Yatras' to honor the armed forces and the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined the procession in Charaidand village, underscoring the message of national unity and honoring fallen soldiers' families.

The rallies, attended by government representatives, commemorate India's military response to the Pahalgam attack, aiming to strengthen national integrity and resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)