Chhattisgarh Unites in Patriotism: Tiranga Yatras Honor Operation Sindoor

Chhattisgarh citizens organized 'Tiranga Yatras' to honor the armed forces and celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor'. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined the rally, emphasizing national unity. These events symbolize the strengthening of national integrity against terrorism, commemorating India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur/Jashpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 19:22 IST
Chhattisgarh Unites in Patriotism: Tiranga Yatras Honor Operation Sindoor
Citizens of Chhattisgarh are rallying in a wave of patriotism, participating in 'Tiranga Yatras' to honor the armed forces and the success of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai joined the procession in Charaidand village, underscoring the message of national unity and honoring fallen soldiers' families.

The rallies, attended by government representatives, commemorate India's military response to the Pahalgam attack, aiming to strengthen national integrity and resolve.

