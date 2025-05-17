Left Menu

Trump Urges Walmart to 'Eat the Tariffs'

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Walmart for planning to increase prices due to tariffs, urging the retail giant to absorb the costs instead. Trump claimed Walmart's significant profits should cover the tariffs without passing costs to consumers. Walmart has yet to comment on the President's statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:11 IST
  • United States

President Donald Trump has called out Walmart over its plan to raise prices, suggesting the retail titan should absorb tariff costs without burdening consumers. In a statement issued on Saturday, Trump criticized the retailer, emphasizing the company's robust financial performance last year.

Speaking via his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain of stores." He further remarked on Walmart's substantial profits, suggesting they are sufficient to offset the tariffs instead of passing costs on to customers.

A spokesperson for Walmart was not immediately available to comment on President Trump's remarks or the potential impact of the tariffs on their pricing strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

