Left Menu

Naidu's 'Super Six': A New Era of Welfare in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assured free bus travel for women from Independence Day and reiterated other welfare promises under the 'Super Six' banner. These include financial aids for women and children, free gas cylinders, and job creation. The focus remains on fulfilling and implementing these promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 17-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 20:28 IST
Naidu's 'Super Six': A New Era of Welfare in Andhra Pradesh
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious plan to provide free bus travel for women starting this Independence Day. Speaking at Nandyal Checkpost, Naidu reiterated commitments to welfare schemes under the 'Super Six' banner, including financial aids and job creation initiatives.

The 'Super Six' welfare promises comprise measures like Rs 1,500 monthly assistance for women aged 19 to 59, Rs 15,000 for school-going children annually, and initiatives like Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava. Naidu assured these groundbreaking schemes would significantly benefit citizens.

Beyond these pledges, Naidu highlighted plans for transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture and green energy hub. He emphasized Andhra Pradesh's unique position in providing substantial welfare pensions and affirmed ongoing efforts to initiate International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025