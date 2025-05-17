Naidu's 'Super Six': A New Era of Welfare in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ambitious plan to provide free bus travel for women starting this Independence Day. Speaking at Nandyal Checkpost, Naidu reiterated commitments to welfare schemes under the 'Super Six' banner, including financial aids and job creation initiatives.

The 'Super Six' welfare promises comprise measures like Rs 1,500 monthly assistance for women aged 19 to 59, Rs 15,000 for school-going children annually, and initiatives like Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava. Naidu assured these groundbreaking schemes would significantly benefit citizens.

Beyond these pledges, Naidu highlighted plans for transforming Rayalaseema into a horticulture and green energy hub. He emphasized Andhra Pradesh's unique position in providing substantial welfare pensions and affirmed ongoing efforts to initiate International Yoga Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)